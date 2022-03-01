South Africa: ANC Mpumalanga District Leader Backs Ramaphosa's Re-Election Despite Resistance

28 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

ANC Nkangala leader Speedy Mashilo has encouraged his region to support President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC re-election campaign. The move could prove unpopular in Mpumalanga and limit Mashilo's provincial ambitions.

Nkangala ANC leader Speedy Mashilo is currently on a charm offensive to woo his Mpumalanga comrades to support President Cyril Ramaphosa's bid for a second term when the party holds its 55th national congress in December.

This move might work against him as his allies want him in the provincial top five when the province holds its 13th elective congress to elect Deputy President David Mabuza's successor as premier in the highly divided province.

Mashilo, who has run the Nkangala ANC region for three terms, is fighting to install a successor in the region ahead of the regional conference in April as battles for control of the province intensify.

Mashilo, despite his preference for Ramaphosa to have a second term, is punted as the provincial deputy chairperson on a Radical Economic Transformation slate that wants acting Provincial Chair Mandla Ndlovu as the chair, Gert Sibande ANC leader Muzi Chirwa as the provincial secretary and acting Provincial Secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali to retain her post of deputy provincial secretary. The camp also wants...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

