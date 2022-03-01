Tunisia: Plan to Reactivate Government's Framework Agreement With Microsoft

28 February 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Nasreddine Nsibi, met on Monday with Director of Microsoft in charge of Education in North Africa and Middle East, Jhonny Karam.

The two parties agreed to set up an executive plan for the reactivation of the framework agreement signed between the Tunisian government and Microsoft through a special action programme.

The agreement aims at upgrading vocational training centres to integrate them into the certified training process and developing the use of information and communication technologies in the field of employment and further training.

Nsibi said, according to a statement made public that the relationship with the company Microsoft is a strategic partnership since it is an international company expert in the field of new technologies.

For his part, the head of Microsoft presented the main lines of the action programme for the coming year, which is essentially based on the creation of a new digital and technological climate in the field of human resources training.

