Egypt: Sisi Urges Rallying Efforts to Eradicate Poverty

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi called for rallying the efforts of the state to achieve development to combat poverty and ignorance and increase awareness, knowledge, progress and prosperity.

Sisi's remarks came on Monday during the launch of the National Project for Developing the Egyptian Family.

Sisi asserted the importance of developing not only the Egyptian family but also the Egyptian state, adding that real stability lies in reaching social satisfaction.

Sisi necessitated serious and continuous work to achieve development in the different domains in addition to working strenuously to improve Egypt's position among the countries of the world.