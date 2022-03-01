Rwanda: Moise Mugisha Confident of Winning 2023 Tour Du Rwanda

28 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

After winning the 8th stage of this year's Tour du Rwanda, ProTouch rider Moise Mugisha says he is confident of going one step better next year by winning the elite competition.

"This is my second time to compete in the Tour du Rwanda and I am happy with what I and the team have so far achieved but we have not yet reached our target, which is to win the competition," Mugisha said adding that he is confident he can win next year's edition.

The South African rider finished in the 22nd place in the General classification.

Eritrean Natnael Tesfazion who rides for Drone Hopper-Androni won the race after clocking 23 hours, 25 minutes and 34 seconds over eight stages.

Mugisha finished as the best climber in the competition.

No Rwandan rider had won a stage in the race's last three editions.

