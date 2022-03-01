Rwanda: Mugenzi Savors Hat Trick Against Gicumbi

28 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Kiyovu Sports attacker Bienvenue Mugenzi is elated after scoring thrice against Gicumbi in his side's 6-0 win on Sunday.

The talented forward put up a spirited show in the match day 19 clash as he banged in a hat trick in his club's massive win.

Mugenzi was pleased with his output and he is looking forward to netting more goals as the season progresses.

"It was special for me because it is my first hat trick and I hope it won't be the last one," Mugenzi said on his club's media platform.

Kiyovu now have the same points (41) as league leaders APR FC but trail them by two goals.

