Tanzania: Domestic Workers Encouraged to Sign Contracts

Mwanza — OVER 700 domestic workers and their employers in Ilemela, Magu and Nyamagana Districts of Mwanza Region have been reached by "Many Hands Make Light Work' project, whose objectives are among others, encouraging contracts signing between the two parts, hence, promotion of the formers' rights.

It is a- three year project (June 2021 to June 2024), run by a non-governmental organisation, namely Women Action in Eco Health and Legal Rights (WAE-HEAL).

The NGOs Programme Manager, Ms Lucy Gasper told the 'Daily News' over the weekend that signing the contracts will enable domestic workers to be paid in accordance with the existing legal employment regulations, putting into consideration the minimum wage rates.

"Like any servant, domestic workers do also deserve overtime payment as well as holidays, among other employment benefits, of which most of the public members are not aware," she said.

She added, the organisation has been training some people toeducate the members of community in relation to domestic workers' rights and other benefits.

The education includes child domestic workers' rights, mostly legal condition to those who employ the minors, she said, affirming that among the conditions to an employer is to assign only the soft works and that do not deny the child's education right.

"We are at the same time looking forward to collaborate with people dealing with child domestic workers, employers and local government leaders, to create awareness through radio programmes and public rallies," she said.

On her side, one of the persons dealing with child domestic workers, Ms Tatu Joseph said that refraining from signing contracts is among serious challenges facing domestic worker, a move that seemed to suppressing the workers' rights.

She called upon government and other stakeholders to support WAE-HEAL efforts towards fighting for domestic workers' rights and promotion of equality in the society.

"We are also telling members of the public that monthly salary packages should be given to a domestic worker, and not anybody else as some parents and guardians have been demanding," she said.