Tunisia: Energy - Partial Rise in Fuel Prices From March 1, 2022

Tunis/Tunisia — A partial adjustment will be made from March 1, 2022 (00:00), to the public selling prices of some petroleum products, in accordance with the fuel price adjustment programme adopted as part of the 2022 state budget, the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy, and the Ministry of Trade and Export Development announced Monday in a joint statement.

The price of unleaded petrol has been increased by 65 millimes to 2220 millimes/litre, while the price of sulphur-free diesel has been increased by 55 millimes/litre to 1915 millimes. The price of ordinary diesel was increased by 50 millimes to 1705 millimes/litre.

An increase of 110 millimes/litre was brought to the price of the super unleaded petrol which passes to 2360 millimes/litre. As for the super sulphur-free diesel, the price has been increased by 100 millimes/litre to 2100 millimes/litre.

According to the same source, this adjustment does not concern the bottles of Liquefied Petroleum Gas intended for domestic use and the oil of domestic lighting, whose prices remain unchanged.

The two departments recalled that oil prices have exploded in recent days, due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict exceeding the threshold of 100 dollars per barrel, stressing that any increase of 1 dollar/barrel generates additional financing needs of about 140 million dinars annually.