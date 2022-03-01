South Africa: 'Steroid King' Murder Trial Will Lay Bare the Reign of Terror by Cape Town's Underworld Figures

analysis

A day of reckoning is on the cards for alleged underworld figures Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen and Mark Lifman. A date has been set for their murder trial to resume so they can answer to their alleged part in the killing of 'Steroid King' Brian Wainstein. The case has striking similarities to the one against Nafiz Modack.

The trial into steroid king Brian Wainstein's murder is set to shine a light on the dark web of Cape Town's underworld as the State will present evidence detailing underworld bosses' reign of terror. Through an indictment and summary of facts, the State will detail an alleged extortion ring that has caused mayhem in restaurants, nightclubs and bars and show how underworld figures operated with impunity.

A trial date has been set for 6 February 2023 and on Monday, 14 March 2022, the matter is back in the Western Cape High Court to finalise the legal representatives for the accused, of which there are 17.

Wainstein was shot dead in his luxurious home in Constantia, Cape Town, on 18 August 2017. He was killed in front of his partner and two-year-old child. Prosecutors contend that Wainstein's murder was financed by alleged crime boss Mark...