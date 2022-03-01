Egypt: Sisi Calls for Protecting Egyptian State From Sliding Into Destruction, Chaos

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has stressed the importance of the protecting the Egyptian state from sliding into destruction and chaos as happened in 2011.

Commenting on statements by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and acting health minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar during launch of the National Project for Developing the Egyptian Family, the president expressed the state's keenness on human rights which he said is given priority, calling on citizens to be aware of the volume of challenges the country is facing.

The president said these challenges increase the state's insistence on serious work for the sake of Egypt.

Sisi said the population increase undermines the state's ability to achieve growth.

The president added the Egyptians who took to the streets in 2011 felt societal dissatisfaction while some saw the state as an enemy and were not aware of the real causes of the negative conditions at the time.

The president called for linking the labor market to education asking "Is the goal of education to educate our sons only or link them to labor markets?

He said the future of new generations is our responsibility, pointing out the state is working on changing the cause of deterioration and building a better future for the students.

He said some 700,000 students graduate annually but the labor markets are not able to accommodate all of them.

He also said the state should increase the number of hospitals to improve health services offered to citizens.

He said the salaries of Egyptians are low but he is not responsible for that, pointing out that he wished to give every Egyptian EGP 30,000 monthly.

The president promised to improve the health conditions of citizens.