Kenya: Former NHIF CEO Hassan Mohamed Joins Wajir Gubernatorial Race

Nairobi — Former National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hassan Mohamed has thrown his hat into the Wajir Gubernatorial race.

This is after he received the nod from the Fai sub clan of the larger Degodia clan in Wajir county when they backed his gubernatorial candidature.

Sultan Fai, while representing the Fai sub clan elders stated that they settled on Mohammed after wide negotiations, consultation and a democratic process that saw delegates from the clan vote for him.

"On behalf of residents of Wajir and my community I wish to request everyone to support and vote for Hassan as our fourth governor of Wajir," he stated.

The Nairobi South Hospital proprietor accepted the endorsement by the Fai sub clan insisting that he will be on the forefront to bring change to Wajir County government.

"It is with honour and pleasure to come to you my people, as the nominee for Wajir county gubernatorial contest. This is a by-product of a large, long and tedious process of negotiated democracy within our community," said Mohammed.

Mohammed is now expected to hit the ground running to popularize his bid in the larger Wajir County.

He clinched the backing of the community after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) coast region boss Hassan Wehliye, who had been endorsed by the community bowed out giving him the forefront to run from his clan.

"I appreciate Hassan Wehliye for being a gateway for my candidature and even the other gentleman Ugas Sheikh Mohamed who is still in the process. I hope to negotiate with him and his team to reach a conclusive decision," he said.

The contest for the Wajir top seat is almost crowded with several contenders already declaring their intentions to vie.

Apart from Mohammed at including least three hopefuls have declared their interest in the seat former Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, Ugas Sheikh Mohamed, and Environment CAS Mohamed Elmi.

Politics in the area revolve around Degodia, Ogaden and Ajuran. During the 2013 general election, an alliance that brought together the three clans delivered victory, while Fai clan members who won the governorship seat have been meeting to plan how to field a candidate.