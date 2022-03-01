Kenya: NYS Graft Suspect Ben Gethi, 2 IEBC Officials Found Guilty of 2013 Poll Material Forgery

Nairobi — National Youth Service (NYS) scandal suspect Ben Gethi and his siter Joyce Makena have been found guilty of forging election material in the 2013 General Election.

Anti-corruption Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi also found two Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials guilty of the offense.

In his ruling, Mugambi found the four liable for the offense and ordered that they be remanded at the Industrial Area prisons.

They will now be sentenced on Tuesday at 2.00pm.

Gethi and Makena were convicted for the offences forgery tax compliance certificate issued by the Assistant Commissioner of the domestic tax department at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

While convicting the IEBC officials, Mugambi said they hatched a plot to alter the tender documents for selfish gains leading to the loss of Sh147million.

The magistrate also said that they altered the Sh105 million initial tender by Solarmak to read Sh147million.

" Gabriel Ngonyo Mutunga who was the procurement officer, was the mastermind of the lethal scheme which gave rise to the loss," Mugambi ruled.

He further castigated Mutunga for incorporating in his evil scheme newly employed Ochae into signing the doctored tender documents way after the intial opening of tender documents.

However, Mugambi acquitted former IEBC clerks Adan Katello Adano and Abdi Elena Ali for lack of evidence.