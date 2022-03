Tunis/Tunisia — Lazhar Jelassi was elected Mayor of Tebourba (Manouba governorate) following an election session held on Sunday in the presence of the 17 members of the municipal council.

Four deputies of the new mayor were also elected, namely, Houda Tissa as first deputy, Fawzi Jendoubi as second deputy, Mabrouka Manai as third deputy and Sami Nefzi as fourth deputy.

The post of mayor has been vacant since the end of September 2021 following the resignation of former mayor Koutheir Bitri.