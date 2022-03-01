Uganda: "Freedom of Speech Doesn't Mean Insulting Others" - Police Warns Lawyer Ssemakadde

Police have warned they will not tolerate the use of abusive language on social media by a section of members of the public, singling out lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde whom they say are in no way exercising their freedom by abusing others.

To this, the Police Crime Investigations Division spokesperson Charles Twine said they have summoned Ssemakadde for interrogation over offensive communication and cyber stalking of Justice Musa Ssekaana of the High Court and other high-ranking government officials

Police has noted with serious concern that some people in total disregard of legitimate ways of addressing their grievances have resorted to maligning, and character assassination targeting some people especially government workers. (These) Acts of criminality that target people who are diligently doing their work shall be given priority to ensure this vice is decisively fought," Twine said.

Questioning the motive of the people behind these acts, the CID spokesperson said Police will fight tooth and nail to ensure culprits are brought to book to answer for their deeds.

"You can't just wake up in the morning and abuse the speaker, then you abuse the judge and then the head of state. That can't be tolerated. And they do it with impunity. We have heard some people even arrogantly say it is their right to abuse. They call you foolish or dimwit and they call it their right."

"Whereas you have your right, it is very clear in article 43 of the Constitution that in enjoyment of rights and freedoms, no person shall prejudice fundamental freedoms or rights of other people. It beats logic when it is done by officers of court. You can't be a lawyer and abuse others."

Going forward, the CID spokesperson said Police will start examining the mental status of those accused of abusing others before charges are slapped against them.

"We are contemplating having some of these people mentality examined. They may be victims of mental illnesses. We will want to ascertain whether they are okay.

Twine also warned the public against sharing the abusive statements made by "these people"