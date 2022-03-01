Uganda: "Burning of Schools Should Be Regarded as Terrorism," - Forum for Democratic Change

FDC Deputy Spokesperson John Kikonyogo has said that the rampant recent schools fires should be treated as terrorism.

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Deputy Spokesperson John Kikonyogo has called for investigations into who or what is behind the rampant recent schools fires, saying that the vice should be treated as terrorism.

Addressing the weekly FDC press conference on Monday, Kikonyogo said that it is likely that the recent spate of school fires is being orchestrated by someone.

"Since the reopening of schools, we have had not less than five school fires, this is disturbing to our country, parents," Kikonyogo said.

"In the laws of Ug, we define terrorism as an act of violence carried out for purposes of influencing gov't or an international organization, or intimidating the public and for a political, religious, social and economic aim, indiscriminately without due regard to the safety of others or property. We take this act of burning schools as terrorism."

The FDC deputy Spokesperson said that the party finds its disturbing that government can drive the national army (Uganda People's Defence Force) to distant countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to fight terrorism yet terrorists are in Kampala burning schools.

"Up to date, we don't have reports on old school fires in Buddo junior and other schools. But you find the Director of fire and rescue services telling us that majority of the school fires are deliberate. We don't know how he makes this conclusion without investigations," Kikonyogo added.

Kikonyogo's comments come at a time when at least two school fires have been reported in the last two weeks in and around Kampala.

On Sunday February 27, 2022, a fire broke out at Bilal Islamic School and two dormitories were gutted by the fire, destroying several students property. Investigations into what caused the fire are still ingoing according to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire.

Last week, a fire gutted the boy dormitories at Good Times Infant School in Kawaala, a city suburb, killing at least one pupil.

Kikonyogo in his address said that there is no way these fires can be an act of coincidence and called for speedy investigations. He said that culprits, if apprehended should be charged with terrorism.