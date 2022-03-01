Liberia: 'Eat Their Money, Vote the Right People' - Cummings Urges Would-Be First Time Voters

Monrovia — As the 2023 general and presidential election slowly draw closer, the political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Alexander Cummings has told first time voters in Caldwell that the Weah-led government is expected to dash out huge sums of money in order to hold on to power. But, he urged them to take the money and vote for the right people in order for their living conditions to be changed.

"Come election time, the government is going to spend a lot of money. It's going to be your money that they are going to be spending. You should take their money, you should eat their money because it is your money... but when you go to vote, you should vote for the right people, otherwise your suffering will continue," Cummings said.

Cummings, as he has done in several places in recent time, visited Caldwell over the weekend. He was welcomed by a cheering crowd most of whom were youths especially, the first time voters.

He told the young people that Liberia is too rich for its citizens to be poor, adding that there are lots of things that need to be changed in order for the system to work for everybody.

He added: "Our education system needs to change; it needs to get better so that we can prepare you young people to take over this country and make it even better for us."

"Our legal system, the judicial system, needs to be improved. Today, young women are getting raped and sexually harassed. All of these bad things are happening and the legal system is not working to punish the people who are doing it."

"These are something that we need to change and I promise that with your support God blesses me I get to serve you, we will change these things," Cummings asserted.

Because of his desire to change what he termed as a spoiled system; Cummings says his opponents are putting up a fight to distort his good intent for Liberia.

"Young people represent over 60 percent of Liberia's population. So, everything we are doing is for your benefit. The people who are fighting us, are fighting you. They don't want to see you prosper, they don't want to see you get an education, they don't want to see you get a good job for you to take care of your family," he said.

Cummings added: "When God blesses us, one of the first things we will do on day one is to start a national youth service program to start engaging our young people -to give them work to do because they are our future."