South Africa: Children's Act Discriminates Against Unmarried Parents, High Court Rules

analysis

Both partners in a relationship that conceives a child through artificial insemination should have parental rights.

The high court in Pretoria has declared part of the Children's Act, which regulates the parental rights of couples who conceive children through artificial insemination, unconstitutional.

This judgment is groundbreaking for unmarried couples in permanent life-long partnerships who want to have children through artificial insemination. This is because the Act did not automatically recognise both people in the partnership as the legal parents of any child conceived through artificial insemination.

According to the Act, when a married couple has a child through artificial insemination, both partners are automatically recognised as the legal parents of their child. This applies even in cases when only one spouse donated a gamete to conceive the child, such as their sperm or an ovum.

When an unmarried couple, or a couple in a permanent life partnership, have a child through artificial insemination, only the person who donated the sperm or ovum was recognised as the legal parent. Their partner will only be recognised if they submit a formal application to a high court.

Court proceedings

In 2021, an unmarried lesbian couple started proceedings in the high court, against the...