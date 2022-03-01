South Africa: Statement On Senior NPA Appointments

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today (Monday 28 February 2022) made a number of senior appointments to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Adv. Andrea Johnson as the new Head of the NPA Investigating Directorate (ID) with effect from 1 March 2022.

Adv. Johnson takes over this important responsibility from Adv. Hermione Cronje at an important time in the country's effort to act decisively against individuals involved in state capture and corruption.

Adv. Johnson is an experienced Senior Deputy Director in the NPA with more than 25 years' experience, including in district, regional and high court prosecutions. She spent 10 years in the Directorate of Special Operations and has worked in the NPA's Priority Crimes Litigation Unit and Organised Crime Section. She is currently serving on the NPA Task Force that is overseeing the implementation of the State Capture Report recommendations.

President Ramaphosa said: "Under the leadership of Adv. Hermione Cronje since its establishment in 2019, the Investigating Directorate has enabled the NPA to more effectively prosecute state capture and other high-profile corruption cases.

"Adv. Andrea Johnson will be expected to lead the Investigating Directorate into the next phase of its work as the people of South Africa look to the criminal justice system to bring those responsible for state capture and corruption to book.

"In this regard, the Investigating Directorate will be able to draw on the extensive information compiled by the State Capture Commission and is being strengthened through the allocation of more resources."

As part of building the capacity of the state in the fight against crime and corruption, President Ramaphosa has also, in terms of Section 13(1)(a) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, appointed the following Directors of Public Prosecutions:

- Adv. N. Somaru as Director of Public Prosecutions: Free State Division of the High Court, Bloemfontein;

- Adv. M.R. Makhari-Sekhaolelo as Director of Public Prosecutions: North West Division of the High Court, Mahikeng;

- Adv. N.A. Bell as Director of Public Prosecutions: Western Cape Division of the High Court, Cape Town.

The President wishes the new Directors well in their roles.