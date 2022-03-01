South Africa: Budget Boost Brings Some Relief to Student Aid Scheme, but Varsities' Problems Pile Up

28 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

While a cash injection of R32.6-billion into the National Student Financial Aid Scheme attempts to address the scheme's funding shortfalls, some students were excluded from re-registering because they couldn't pay their debts at some institution.

The announcement by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana of a cash injection into the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) offers a touch of relief to the scheme's funding shortfalls.

But in spite of the promises of a sustainable student funding model to address the funding of students in the "missing middle" category, the problems plaguing the sector continue to pile up.

The minister's budget speech came roughly a week after students at several higher education institutions began the 2022 academic year by protesting against financial exclusion, owing to financial aid woes and student debt.

Although the demands of protesters were met by temporary concessions made by individual universities, the system remains largely unchanged.

On 23 February, Godongwana announced the additional allocation of R32.6-billion "for financial support to current bursary holders and first-year students under the National Student Financial Aid Scheme".

The Budget Review document said: "A ministerial task team is developing a new student funding model for higher education and training to be introduced in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

