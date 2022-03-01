Zimbabwe: Chamisa Claims Credit for High Mobile Phone Usage - Vows to Turn Zim Into Digital Society

1 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has insisted that the opposition party has government experience, citing the performance of its ministers during the one-term coalition administration.

A government of national unity (GNU) was established in 2009 after deadly violence followed then strongman Robert Mugabe defeat in the first round of the Presidential elections to rival Morgan Tsvangirai.

Addressing supporters at a campaign rally in Kwekwe over the weekend, Chamisa said as ICTs minister during the national unity government, he was responsible for Zimbabwe's high mobile phone usage.

Mobile connections in Zimbabwe are estimated at 14.76 million which is about 98%.

The opposition leader vowed to turn the country into a digital society if he wins power in the 2023 general elections.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X