Egypt: Grand Imam Greets Muslims On Isra, Mi'raj Anniversary

1 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Al Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb greeted on Monday28/2/2022 Muslims around the world and all Islamic nations on the Isra and Miraj anniversary.

In a statement on Facebook and Twitter, Tayyeb sheds light on the miraculous religious occasion, which was the highest honor and divine gift bestowed by Allah on Prophet Muhammad.

Isra and Miraj is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic calendar. This event marks the night that Allah took Prophet Muhammad on a journey from Mecca to Jerusalem and then to heaven.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X