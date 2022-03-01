Egypt: Grand Imam Greets Muslims On Isra, Mi'raj Anniversary

Al Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb greeted on Monday28/2/2022 Muslims around the world and all Islamic nations on the Isra and Miraj anniversary.

In a statement on Facebook and Twitter, Tayyeb sheds light on the miraculous religious occasion, which was the highest honor and divine gift bestowed by Allah on Prophet Muhammad.

Isra and Miraj is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic calendar. This event marks the night that Allah took Prophet Muhammad on a journey from Mecca to Jerusalem and then to heaven.

MENA