Egypt: Armed Forces Celebrate Isra, Mi'raj

The Armed Forces organized a ceremony on Monday 28/2/2022 on the occasion of the anniversary of Isra and Mi'raj (Prophet Mohamed's journey from Mecca to Jerusalem and his ascension to the seventh heaven).

A senior army commander delivered an address on behalf of Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki, during which he called for adopting the morals of Prophet Muhammad, atop of which are the values of justice, equality and respect for human rights.

The ceremony was attended by a host of army personnel and representatives of Al Azhar and the Awqaf Ministry.