Zimbabwe: Poor Caps Utd Equals 40-Year Record in Defeat

CAPS United's 6-2 defeat by Manica Diamonds in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Sakubva on Sunday was a big reminder of how football can be cruel after the Harare giants equalled the record for their worst defeat which had stood for almost 40 years.

Not since 1984, when they lost by the same 2-6 margin to bitter rivals Dynamos in a Chibuku Trophy semi-final, had Makepekepe conceded so many goals in a single match.

DeMbare legend Moses "Bambo" Chunga and Max "Scara" Makanza scored a brace each while there was also a goal apiece for Edward "Madhoba" Katsvere and Kembo Chunga in that match.

Stanford "Stix" Mutizwa saved the face for Makepekepe with a brace of his own, that afternoon.

But Makepekepe then were also capable of scoring big like they did the following season in 1987 when they thrashed Dynamos 7-0 in an Africa Day Trophy semi-final at Rufaro.

Legendary Shacky "Mr Goals" Tauro scored an incredible four goals in that game and was complemented by Never "Maswerasei" Chiku, Gift "Ghetto" M'pariwa and Anthony Kambani.

Former CAPS United goalkeeper Brenna Msiska yesterday said the defeat to Manica Diamonds on Sunday was a rude awakening to the club.

According to the ex-Zimbabwe international, the institution needed to self-introspect and come up with lasting solutions to their woes.

He said Makepekepe needed to dust themselves up and move forward to reclaim their status as one of the biggest clubs on the domestic scene.

"I think the last time we conceded such a huge margin was way back in the early 80's. It was even before I had started playing for the club. I think the last time this happened Duncan Ellison was the goalkeeper when we lost to Dynamos.

"But we also beat them by a bigger margin, which showed the capability the team had to bounce back. So my plea to CAPS United is to see the club coming back stronger out of whatever they are going through.

"I can't really pick out what exactly caused this on Sunday but there is need to self-introspect and if there are any challenges that the club is facing off-field, they must be dealt with decisively.

"Probably it's nothing to do with off-field matters. It could be the players who didn't apply themselves well on Sunday.

"I can only remind them that CAPS United is a big club and conceding six in one game does not bode well with the brand. I remember during our days; I didn't concede more than 12 goals the whole season for three consecutive years.

"It's all about coordination and communication between the players on the pitch and the technical team as well. There is need to rest the mindset of the players. CAPS belong to the top.

"But let's not forget that this is a new team. We can give them the benefit of the doubt while they work things out. This is only one game that they have lost. I believe Lloyd Chitembwe is a capable coach," said Msiska.

The Green Machine disappointed their fans after conceding half-a-dozen goals at Sakubva, courtesy of a brace each from Lloyd Katongomara and Charles Teguru and other goals from Collins Dhuwa and Farai Mugumwa.

Newboy William Manondo and Clive Augusto came in with consolation goals for Makepekepe.

But the defeat could be a sad reflection of the depths the five-time champions have sunk, since winning their last title in 2016 under Chitembwe.

Makepekepe have faced a barrage of challenges in recent years and they look a troubled side despite the recent attempts at reorganising themselves on the field of play following the return of Chitembwe just before the start of the Premiership season.

Makepekepe have unveiled a number of experienced players in recent weeks who include Devon Chafa, Dennis Dauda, Manondo, Tatenda Tavengwa, and lately Marshall Machazane.

But they are yet to win a match in five outings this season and had drawn their opening four matches before the drubbing at Manica Diamonds on Sunday. Their squad has been criticised for accommodating too many "old" players.

But the technical team has attributed the poor start to the lack of proper pre-season training. Makepekepe encountered hiccups this season as players boycotted training while others decided to leave the club en-masse disgruntled over money issues.

The Green Machine's challenges have mostly been financial. The club has found it difficult to manoeuvre under the difficult economic environment and as a result they cannot enjoy the stability found at their well-funded peers in the Premiership.

But Chitembwe refused to put the blame on the financial challenges that the club has been facing of late following Sunday's heavy defeat by Manica Diamonds. He said their woes are more to do with the failure to have adequate pre-season training.

The team had under two weeks to prepare for the new season while almost half the players are new to the system. This would mean Chitembwe may need more time with his players before they could click.

"This is a terrible result. We had never expected it," he said.

"We lost the match in the first half. They (Manica Diamonds) managed to win the game early. We just could not play our usual game and we paid dearly for the mistakes that we made along the way, especially in the first half.

"Well, the performance was bad but it has nothing to do with the off the field challenges that the club has been facing. In fact, our situation has greatly improved and this is why I am saying the heavy defeat has nothing to do with the financial challenges that we faced in recent months," said Chitembwe.

Meanwhile, cross town rivals Dynamos missed the target they had set for themselves in the first five games of the season following the 0-1 defeat to Chicken Inn at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Their coach Tonderai Ndiraya was not happy that they fell five points short of their own target of 12 points.

With two wins, two defeats and a draw, they remained rooted on seven points and Ndiraya was not amused by the showing. Dynamos have another tricky outing coming up this weekend against Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields.

"We had set ourselves a target of picking up a minimum of 12 points in the first five games. We didn't do that. We picked up seven, which is not really good enough for a team that wants to fight for the championship.

"So we have to improve in the next five games for us to really show we are serious title contenders. I have belief that we can really become a team in the next few games and fight hard to be amongst the top teams," said Ndiraya.

Upcoming Fixtures

Saturday: Herentals v Bulawayo City (NSS), Yadah v Manica Diamonds (Baobab), FC Platinum v Harare city (Mandava), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Sunday: CAPS Utd v Whawha (NSS), Cranborne Bullets v Black Rhinos (Baobab), Tenax v Highlanders (Sakubva), Triangle v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Gibbo), Chicken Inn v ZPC Kariba (Luveve)