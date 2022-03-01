Zimbabwe: Three Lose Gold, Cash and Car to Robbers

THREE people lost 152,51 grams of gold, US$5 000 and a Honda Fit to armed robbers who had posed as gold buyers in Shamva over the weekend.

The four robbers are alleged to have gone to the victims' house alleging that they were gold dealers before producing a pistol and robbing them.

They took the gold, US$4 946 and the vehicle.

The vehicle was later discovered dumped in a cemetery after a report was made to the police. No arrests have been made.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP is investigating a robbery case in which three complaints were robbed of 152.51 grams of gold, US$4946 cash, three cellphones and a Honda Fit vehicle in Shamva, after they were attacked by four unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified revolver on February 26, 2022 at around 1430 hours.

"The suspects, who posed as gold dealers were allowed entry into the complainants" house in Tipperary on the pretext that they were selling gold.

The vehicle was later recovered dumped near Wadzanai Cemetery," he said.