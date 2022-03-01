Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Candidate for Mbizo Confident of Win

Zanu PF candidate for Mbizo Constituency in Kwekwe, Cde Vongaishe Mupereri, says he is optimistic of winning the seat as residents have realised that their gamble of voting the opposition has led to massive infrastructure decay, especially roads, while garbage is not collected over long periods of time due to corruption and incompetence.

In an interview on the margins of the Zanu PF Presidential Star Rally addressed by President Mnangagwa at Mbizo Stadium on Saturday, Cde Mupereri said he was expecting to win the by-election.

"As evidenced by the huge numbers of people present at this rally, you can see for yourself that the people want their party," said Cde Mupereri. "So we are expecting to win resoundingly in the coming elections."

Once elected, Cde Mupereri said, he will heed President Mnangagwa's call for servant leadership and wou push for improved roads maintenance and increased garbage collection to keep the area clean.

"I will push service delivery, which is almost non-existent here (in Kwekwe) due to incompetence by MDC councillors and legislators. So this is what we are going to address."

Kwekwe used to be one of the cleanest towns in the country until the coming in of the opposition MDC in 2000.

While the MDC has split into various splinter groups since its formation, service delivery has not improved with the re-branding.

If anything, service delivery in towns and cities has plunged to new depths under the opposition, and the few green shoots visible on roads are rehabilitation under the Government-funded Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP2).

Provision of clean water has also vastly improved in most urban centres after Government intervened and availed funds for water treatment chemicals. President Mnangagwa told the thousands of people that attended the star rally at Mbizo Stadium that if they want improved service delivery, they should vote Zanu PF since the party has capacity to whip into line its representatives, either in council or the National Assembly, if they abandon their core mandate of solving the people's challenges.

All Zanu PF members should engage potential voters and tell them of all the good things that the revolutionary party has done in a short period of time, including the massive roads rehabilitation in line with Zanu PF's 2018 elections manifesto that promised world class roads.

The biggest road project that is underway is the modernisation of the 585km Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway, which has already seen over 300km completed and opened to traffic.

All the money being used is locally generated, which means the country will not have the burden of running around to source for funds to repay.

Other projects include the expansion of the Hwange Thermal Power Station, which will add 600MW to the national grid this year, the expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and construction of many dams across the country, some of which are already supplying water for agricultural irrigation.

Said President Mnangagwa in Kwekwe: "From the 28 parliamentary seats, the majority of those seats were with the opposition, but we want to wrestle them.

"There are also 105 local government seats, and again we want to wrestle the majority of those council seats into the Zanu PF pocket. From now going forward, the power is with the people. As leaders we are your servants and we are your bosses.

"Engage, engage, engage wherever you go; bring new disciples into Zanu PF. Mobilise, mobilise, mobilise and have new members come into Zanu PF. Galvanise, galvanise at every level and give people a new hope which is found in Zanu PF. Go well and preach the gospel of prosperity in the community, go and preach the gospel l of peace and harmony in the community."

In Mbizo, Cde Mupereri will battle it out with Lovemore Chibukwe of UDA, Settlement Chikwinya of Citizens Coalition for Change, Eventhough-Brave Mapfumo of MDC-Alliance and Gladys Mutunami of UZA.