Zimbabwe: Dhlakama Quits Ngezi Platinum

NGEZI PLATINUM coach Rodwell Dhlakama has officially parted ways with the ambitious Mhondoro-based Premier Soccer League side.

The respected gaffer handed in his resignation letter to the team management over the weekend.

In a statement, Ngezi Platinum Stars chief executive Nyasha Kadenge thanked the coach who helped the team reach the final of the Chibuku Super Cup twice in 2019 and 2021.

Dhlakama had been suspended by the Mhondoro team on allegations bordering on corruption.

A committee was set up to probe the matter and it gave a report on its findings a fortnight ago.

It is understood the inquiry failed to find solid evidence against the gaffer.

Dhlakama has been on the sidelines awaiting to hear his fate as the team resumed their Premiership campaign under his former assistant Takesure Chiragwi.

The club management had promised to deliver its judgement last week.

However, the gaffer decided to resign after seeing the environment "was no longer conducive."

"Ngezi Platinum Stars would like to announce that we have parted ways with the head coach Rodwell.

Dhlakama amicably, after the coach handed in his resignation on Saturday 26 February 2022.

"Dhlakama joined the club in the middle of the 2019 Season and led the Mhondoro- Ngezi side to fourth position in the Castle Premier Soccer League as well as the Chibuku Super Cup Final where the Club finished as runners-up that same season.

He led the Club to another Chibuku Super Cup Final in 2021 where the Club also finished as runners-up," read the statement.

"The Board and Executive of Ngezi Platinum Stars FC wish Coach Dhlakama well in his future endeavours.

To ensure minimum disruption to the club's performance, processes have been initiated to find a replacement head coach for the club. An announcement will be made in this regard at the relevant time."

At the moment, Chiragwi is holding fort with the assistance of Kifton Kadurira and Alexio Sigion.