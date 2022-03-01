Zimbabwe: U-21 Hockey Squad Named

AS the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup scheduled for April in South Africa draws closer, Zimbabwe's coach Tendayi Maredza says the players are maintaining a positive attitude as they look forward to competing with some of the best teams in the world.

The Women's Junior World Cup was scheduled to take place last December but it was moved to April due to Covid-19. It will now take place from April 1 to 12 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Zimbabwe's junior women field hockey team will be among the 16 countries competing in the tournament.

The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe on Sunday announced the team to represent the country at the global event.

Prior to the postponement of the event last year, the national association had named an 18-member team and five non-travelling players.

However, HAZ have named an adjusted team of 20 on Sunday and one non-travelling player.

On Friday, coach Tendayi Maredza had hinted that there were likely to be changes to the initial team as some of the players had school commitments.

From the team announced on Sunday, United States-based Mufaro Mazambani is not part of the team this time around.

Gugulethu Sibanda and Tatenda Maswera, who were previously part of the non-travelling made the final 20, and Kaylee Sithole also joins the team.

Ella Allardice comes in as the non-travelling player.

The coach has been working with local based players and they have been training at St John's College four times a week as they brace for the upcoming competition.

Maredza said due to school commitments for some of the players, they are not going to be able to hold a camp involving everyone since some of the players will not be able to attend.

"No chance for the whole team to come in camp because some of the players are actually going to meet us in South Africa because of the school commitments. So we cannot have a camp with the whole team because of that.

"The players are excited obviously because now they have got the chance to play, obviously they were disappointed when the tournament was postponed but it was out of our hands and because of covid it had to be put on hold," said Maredza.

In the earlier draw, Zimbabwe were set to take on the Netherlands, Korea and Ireland in Pool A. But there were some changes to the pools and Zimbabwe are now going to play the Netherlands, Canada and USA.

Pool B consists of England, Ireland, South Africa and Ukraine.

Argentina, Korea, Russia and Uruguay will battle it out in Pool C while Pool D is made up of Germany, India, Malaysia and Wales.

The top two, from each pool, will advance to the quarter-finals.

Team

Georgia Allardice, Mercedes Beekes, Mutsa Bera, Hayley Clark, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Simone Herbst, Jorja Jones, Courtney Lowe, Lavender Mandoza, Tatenda Maswera, Jenna Mathieson, Mazvita Mtausi-Gwaradzimba, Khanyisile Mzizi, Lillian Pope, Gugulethu Sibanda, Kaylee Sithole, Alexei Terbalanche, Natalie Terblanche, Taya Trivella, Rumbidzai Zimuto.

Non-travelling: Ella Allardice.