Ghana: NDC Appeals to Commonwealth Secretariat to Investigate Human Rights Violations of Members

THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) yesterday appealed to the Commonwealth Secretariat in London to investigate cases of human rights violations, threats and killing of NDC members in Ghana.

The General Secretary of the party, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, at a round table discussion with selected print and electronic media, said, the continues harassment of persons sympathetic with the NDC, killings of NDC members during elections and closure of radio stations were a recipe for political instability.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was to blame for creating the conditions that threatened the lives of innocent Ghanaians.

"These actions of the Government of Ghana create the conditions that threaten Ghana's political stability and further erode our democratic values. It is very unfortunate that after riding on the high horse and banner of a human rights activist, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has become a democratic despot who brooks no opposition."

Mr Nketiah said the NDC petitioned the Commonwealth Secretariat because the Harare Declaration, which Ghana was a signatory enjoined member states of the Commonwealth to adhere to good governance and promote peace and security.

"The petitioner believes that in line with the objectives of the Commonwealth of Nations and the Harare Declaration, it is appropriate that we address this petition to this honourable body. The persecution, threats and killings of supporters and members of NDC violate the values and objectives of the Commonwealth and will create conditions that will threaten and jeopardise the peace and security of Ghana," Mr Nketiah added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The NDC scribe asked the Commonwealth Secretariat to call upon the government to put a stop to the harassment, threats and killings of supporters of the NDC.

He urged the Commonwealth to closely follow the political and human rights situation in Ghana since the promotion and protection of human rights, democracy and fundamental freedoms was a core value of the Commonwealth.

Mr Nketiah also urged the Secretariat to send a team of lawyers, judges and legal experts to Ghana to assess the adequacy and quality of the justice being administered to the members of the NDC who are facing criminal prosecutions.

He asked the Commonwealth to continue to engage the government, support and encourage their pursuit of accountability for the perpetrators of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election violence and the killing of eight Ghanaians during the December 7, 2020 general elections.

Mr Nketiah cited the cases of the Republic vs Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni and two others, the Republic vs Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC and Kwaku Boahen, deputy Communications Director of the NDC as well as the Republic vs Cassiel Ato Forson, NDC Member of Parliament of Ajumako-Enyan-Asiam and two others as classical examples of persecutions.

In the case of Dr Opuni for instance, he alleged that Justice Clement Honyenuga, who presides over the proceedings in the matter was unfit to conduct proceedings because the judge had made prejudicial pronouncements that would result in miscarriage of justice.