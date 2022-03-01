Ghana: 'Disability Is an Integral Aspect of Diversified Society'

Takoradi — The Disability Support and Services Unit (DSSU) at the Takoradi Technical University (TTU), says it values the principle of universal access to employment and education for all staff and students with a disability.

Again, the University believes that disability is an integral aspect of a diversified society, hence the need to create equal opportunities for them.

DSSU, established in 2018, provides special support and services for students with disabilities who enrolled at TTU. It also provides academic counseling services, administrative services, mobility support services, personal counseling, security, safety and medical support services.

Others are funding support services, translation and narrator services, parents-university-connect services, legal and judicial services and rights and privileges services.

Presently, the students population stands at 54 hearing impaired, 12 physical disabled, and one albino.

Staff strength is 10 and headed by Mr Joseph Mensah Oti-Asirifi, a Senior Assistant Registrar, with support from nine sign language interpreters.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday, Mr Oti-Asirifi said, TTU believed that disability was an integral aspect of a diversified society, hence the need to encourage self-determination to ensure equal opportunities for our students with disabilities.

The objective, he added, was to provide an academic environment that did not only enhance their inclusion in university activities, but also increase their chances of success in their studies.

It is also aimed at reducing barriers and providing personal essential support services to help disability students to achieve their educational and career goals.

Mr Oti-Asirifi stressed "The University shall be committed to the provision of a work and training environment in which staff and students shall not be subject to any discrimination or any form of bigotry because of a disability."

DSSU, he explained, had been mandated to create an environment that promoted access and participation of students with disabilities in the curricula and co-curricular activities.

The overall objective, he stated, was to promote access and equity for students who have a disability.

"Our vision is to be an excellent disability service provider across technical universities in Ghana. Our mission is also to provide wider access, high quality, strive for equity and recognition and provide innovative services to students with disabilities." Mr Oti-Asirifi.

He was excited that Ms Adowa Buabeng, a deaf student, awarded Second Class Upper Honours (Higher National Diploma) Graphic Design and also the overall best performing deaf students during the 2020/ 21 TTU congregation.

"Adowa's achievement is an ample statement of the mandate of DSSU. The University shall strive to ensure that no staff or student is deprived of his/her inclusion and participation in any aspect of University's life as a result of a disability", he told the Ghanaian Times.