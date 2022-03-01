Ghana: 2 Killed, Others Injured in Kumasi Road Crash

Kumasi — Two persons were killed on the spot and several others injured when an articulated truck loaded with bags of groundnuts and rice rammed into traders at the 'Dr Mensah' Market in Kumasi, at the weekend.

The truck, which was said to have developed a faulty brake, killed instantly two traders whose names were not immediately known.

Personnel from the Manhyia Police Command conveyed the deceased, all women, to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) mortuary and the injured were rushed to same health facility.

Eyewitnesses said the truck was from the Northern part of the country to Kumasi-Alabar

One of the eyewitnesses, Jamel Mufty, indicated people fled for their lives at the time of the incident.

"I even thought it was a drivers' mate who had died. Because it was a mate who was able to jump out of the vehicle," he stated.

This comes barely a week ago after three persons died in an accident on the Obuasi-Anwiankwanta Highway in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred when a Toyota mini-bus travelling from Kumasi to Takoradi burst a tyre and the vehicle ran into a ditch at Akrokere Junction.

Two females and a male died on the spot.

According to the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) in Obuasi, the Toyota Hiace bus had 15 passengers on board.

The MTTD Divisional Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP), George Owusu Aboagye, said the deceased and the injured were taken to the Obuasi Government Hospital and the driver fled.