Ghana: Wa Traders, Businesses Lament Over Increases in Transport Fares

Wa — Traders and business owners in Wa in the Upper West Region have lamented the impact of the increment in transportation fares on their business activities.

The traders, who mostly import wares from the southern part of the country for sale in the region, have said that the increment would definitely cause a surge in their transaction costs such that they would have to pay more for the same quantity of products.

"For mother-care products, prices continue to rise so now that fares have been increased, I will have no choice than to add a little to the price", Madam Vida Anyimah, a dealer in infant wares stated.

She was one of the several traders who spoke to the Ghanaian Times here on Monday on the impact of the increased transportation fares on their business activities.

"I normally buy my goods from Accra and Kumasi: aside my own fare which has been increased,I am expecting to pay more for my goods to also be transported to Wa so if there is the need to increase the prices, I will have to do that in order to stay in business", Ms Anyimah said.

A visit to the various bus stations at Wa showed that the fares had been increased. Transportation fares for long buses from Wa to Accra ranged between GH₵130.00 to GH₵180.00

The VIP Lounge for instance, currently charges GH₵170 from Wa to Accra, up from GH₵145.

Intercity STC has increased its fare from GHC 130 to GH₵ 150.00. The OA Travel and Tour also charges GH₵150 for the same journey, whereas some smaller transport firms had also increased their fares from GH₵100 to GH₵130.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Lydia Duah a trader at the Wa Central market who imported unisex underwear as well as curtains from Accra and Kumasi lamented badly about the transportation fares.

"I just went for my goods from the bus station and I had to pay really high fees for them so I am currently torn in between increasing the prices which will make my wares sell higher than others or hoard them for sale later", she cried.

Mr Kwesi Sounkuon who sell ladies footwear said he imported new products from Kumasi on Sunday, but was unable to add on to the old price because people were used to the old prices.

"Although I paid more for the goods, I cannot increase it because there is no occasion coming up so even if I increase, it will be difficult to sell them; I know I will not make any profit from this particular one but I think it will be better to break even than to have poor sales", he said.

Meanwhile, operators of tricycles popularly known as 'Mahama Camboo' which is a common means of transportation within the Wa Municipality are yet to announce a price hike.

When contacted some 'Mahama camboo' riders said they were expected to meet yesterday to consider an increment in their fares, to ensure uniformity.