Egypt: Women Empowerment Key to Population Growth Control - Morsi

President of the National Council for Women (NCW) Maya Morsi asserted women empowerment and investment in girls are the key to population growth control.

Addressing a discussion session, as part of activities to launch the National Project for Developing the Egyptian Family onMonday 28/2/2022, Morsi said Egyptian women are not responsible for overpopulation problem alone, as women are only part of the society.

She underlined the importance of empowering women and girls through promoting education and honing skills in order to create more job opportunities.

Morsi called on the Private Sector to protect Egyptian women, saying it is important to maintain health care and reproductive health for women and to prevent early marriage and violence against females.

She added "This is the Golden age of Egyptian women. We will be capable of eradicating child marriage and all forms of violence against women with genuine political determination."

Morsi further pointed out the Council focuses efforts on promoting economic empowerment for women as it started in targeted villages.

As for financial inclusion, Morsi said the Council is cooperating with the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) in this regard.

Women in targeted villages in the initiative can carry out several environmental activities and projects, she said, adding clever Egyptian women can save and work at home.

Egypt Today