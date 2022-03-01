Zimbabwe: Chamisa Scorns Mnangagwa's Zisco Revival Claim - Vows to Reverse Dodgy Crony Deals

1 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has poured scorn on the latest Government claim to revive the collapsed Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (ZISCO).

The Redcliff-based Ziscosteel, once the biggest integrated iron and steel company in Africa north of the Limpopo, was effectively mothballed by 2010, weighed down by rampant corruption, mismanagement, Zanu PF interference and undercapitalisation.

Several revival plans announced over the years have proved still born.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced yet another revival plan while addressing a campaign rally in Kwekwe, telling supporters that the government had secured an US$460 million investment for the company which, at its height, employed more than 4000 people.

However, addressing his on campaign rally in the same town last weekend, Chamisa said Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu PF party did not have the capacity to re-open Zisco.

Chamisa also blasted what he described as the parcelling out of national assets to cronies and vowed to reverse the dodgy deals if elected into power at the next general elections which are scheduled for 2023.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X