Africa: Govts Edge Closer to Agreement On World's First Plastic Pollution Treaty

Leaders at the United Nations Environment Assembly are confident they'll reach an agreement to curb the growing volume of plastic waste. That's despite pushback from industrial interests.

Senior United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) officials voiced optimism on Monday about developing a new global treaty to curb the growing volume of plastic waste pouring into the world's landscapes, rivers and oceans -- despite pushback from powerful industrial interests in the plastics value chain.

Speaking in Nairobi at the start of the fifth UN Environment Assembly (Unea 5.2), assembly President Espen Barth Eide said: "I have a good feeling about this" in reference to negotiations under way in the Kenyan capital to initiate the first legally binding treaty dedicated to reducing global plastic pollution.

Eide, who is also the Norwegian minister of climate change and environment, said he had taken note of media reports that the hydrocarbon industry was seeking to water down the text of the Unea plastics resolution due to be presented to ministers for adoption on Wednesday.

In his view, however, Eide said the text of the resolution had, if anything, moved from being "weaker to stronger" following a meeting of negotiators at the weekend.

"I've seen this [issue]...