South African Companies and Business Leaders Caught in the Russia-Ukraine Crossfire

analysis

Global volatility is off the charts as investors take cover in safe havens. This comes as Russia's central bank raises the key rate to 20% from 9.5% in an emergency measure, while oil prices remain on track for a third monthly gain. South African businesses and the people who run them have not been spared the volatility.

JSE counters with even a remote connection to the Russia-Ukraine conflict have taken a pounding in the past week as gun-shy investors decided they were not worth the risk.

Leading the fall was Prosus, which plunged almost 20% over the week, followed closely by holding company Naspers, which has fallen by almost 17%.

Industrials like Mondi and Barloworld, which have big investments in Russia, have fallen by 8% and 13.73%, respectively. Property firm Nepi Rockcastle, which is not directly invested in Russia but has about 80% of its property portfolio invested in countries bordering Ukraine, fell by 10% last week.

On the other hand, platinum group metal (PGM) stocks are surging as the market anticipates that local miners could benefit if Russian PGM sources are embargoed. In this regard, Impala is leading the charge with a 19.8% rally over the past week, but...