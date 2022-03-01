Morocco: Special Flights for Moroccans Living in Ukraine - Royal Air Maroc

Casablanca — Morocco's flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) announced on Sunday the establishment of special flights for Moroccans living in Ukraine.

"In consultation with the Moroccan authorities, Royal Air Maroc will set up special flights in favor of the Moroccan community established in Ukraine, mostly composed of students. To this end, and due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace, the national airline will schedule flights at exceptional rates from countries bordering Ukraine," said RAM in a statement.

Initially, three flights will be operated on Wednesday, March 2, from Bucharest (Romania), Budapest (Hungary) and Warsaw (Poland) to Casablanca at a fixed rate of 750 dirhams TTC, said the same source, noting that these flights are exclusively reserved for Moroccans living in Ukraine and their family members.

Tickets are available for sale on the website of the National Company (www.royalairmaroc.com) and through its call centers and its commercial agencies in Morocco and abroad, noted RAM.