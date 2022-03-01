Nigeria: Mambilla Elders Raise the Alarm Over Alleged Land Grab in Taraba

Elders and Mambilla Communities Worldwide have appealed to relevant authorities to save them from an alleged plot by some Fulanis to take over their lands on the Mambilla plateau axis of Taraba State.

According to the elders, it has become necessary to seek intervention following the decision by the state governor, Darius Ishaku, to ascertain whether Maisamari is under Nguroje or Kamkam Chiefdom.

In a statement signed by Hamanjoda Gitaru Nyiwa, the elders wondered why Governor Ishaku ignored the reports of an earlier commission and administrative panels which defined Maisamari as part of the historical Kamkam territory.

The elders alleged that the governor connived with some of his business partners to exploit the situation to grab their ancestral lands to achieve his selfish goals.

But in his reaction, Governor Darius Ishaku urged all parties involved in land and chiefdom cases to wait for the outcome of the commission of inquiry been set up by the state government.

The governor who spoke through his special adviser on media and publicity, Bala Dan Habu, asked on the Mambila elders "not to preempt the action of the commission of inquiry set by the state government but rather wait for its outcome since the government's action to set up the inquiry was for the interest of all parties."

In their statement, the elders wondered why a governor would want another (third) investigation on the same matter when he had two previous reports on the same status of Maisamari.

They stated: "A Judicial Commission of Inquiry and an administrative Committee had both investigated and reported to him. This third attempt, pushed forth by the close friend, is obviously an attempt to rubbish the two earlier investigations.

If we are looking for a third "real status", what do we call the previous two?

"We are suspicious of these endless investigations, especially as so much anti-Mambilla hate comments in the last few years have come from that criss-crossing figure claiming to be the best ally and his associates.

"We are alarmed by the undisguised, post- and prejudicial plan of Government to find another "real status of Maisamari and its environs", which gives the obvious impression that despite two previous reports, the current status of Maisamari as part of Kamkam Chiefdom is not "real" and the "real" is still being sought through a third report on the same issue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are all aware that this status has recently been settled by a long and painstaking investigation and findings of the Hon. Justice Nuhu S. Adi Judicial Commission of Inquiry in 2017. What then made it "become necessary" to review the Nuhu Adi Commission and another committee findings and recommendations?"

The elders alleged that a certain overbearing Fulani spearhead in Government behind most of the socio-political crisis in the state has openly declared his intention to overturn the Justice Nuhu Adi Commission findings and upset the applecart.

They continued: "Indeed, he worked hard to scuttle the Justice Adi Commission report. We are not oblivious of all subterranean moves made by the same person since that utterance.

"We are aware of the man's lies and constant deception of the Powers, including his false alarm to the Governor that the safety of his tea farm at Benena (Maisamari) cannot be guaranteed if he left it under Mambilla control.

"We wish to state that this new "another commission upon commission" is thought out in bad faith and intended to satisfy a vested interest as aforestated.

"Besides, the Governor's statement has prejudiced the findings the "another commission" might wish to make since he has implied that the current situation is not"real ".