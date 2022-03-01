Nigeria: Buhari Departs for Two Weeks Medical Check Up in London

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to depart Abuja on Tuesday for a three-day official visit to Nairobi, Kenya from where he will proceed to London, the United Kingdom for routine medical checks that may last two weeks.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a release disclosed that President Buhari's medical check up in UK will last maximum of two weeks.

He said: "From Kenya, President Buhari will proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks"

The President will first honour an invitation extended to him by his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, to participate in the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP@50), scheduled for 3rd - 4th March, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The theme of the Special Session is "Strengthening UNEP For The Implementation Of The Environmental Dimension Of The 2030 Agenda For Sustainable Development."

According to the organisers of the event, "for 50 years, UNEP has coordinated a worldwide effort with Member States to address the world's biggest environmental challenges. Member States are vital partners in formulating UNEP's policy, implementing UNEP's programme and championing solutions to our shared environmental challenges.

"UNEP@50 is a time to reflect on the past and envision the future. It provides an opportunity to reinvigorate international cooperation and spur collective action to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste. No country or continent can solve these global crises alone. But each nation has a crucial role to play in protecting our people and planet."

President Buhari is expected to deliver the National Statement of the country and participate in High Level Dialogue Sessions on the Environment at the event.

He will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, and the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.