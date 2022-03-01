Nigeria: President Buhari Mourns Founder of Complete Sports, Sunny Ojeagbase

President Buhari noted the vision and diligence of the deceased transformed sports reporting.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to family, friends, and professional associates of founder and Executive Chairman of Complete Communications Ltd, Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, who passed away last weekend in the United States.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina, President Buhari noted that the vision and diligence of the deceased transformed sports reporting and inspired a generation of media entrepreneurs.

The statement issued Monday night read in part, "President Buhari commiserates with his wife and longtime business partner, Pastor (Mrs) Esther Ojeagbase, who worked with her husband in publishing, ministry, and charity, bringing out many titles which include Complete Football magazine, Complete Football International (CFI), International Soccer Review (ISR) and Success Digest.

"The President affirms that Ojeagbase, who worked for the Daily Times, Concord newspapers and The Guardian, before pioneering sports news publication in Nigeria, 1984, was also a teacher and preacher of the Word of God, and he lived by the tenets of the Holy Bible, greatly motivating others to grow spiritually and apply the principles of honesty, fairness, and integrity in business.

"President Buhari prays that Almighty God will remember the good works of the media entrepreneur and philanthropist and grant his soul eternal rest."

In an earlier statement released by the family, it was revealed that the late Ojegbase died after a brief illness in Atlanta, Georgia at 71.

His final burial rights would be made public soon, his family said.