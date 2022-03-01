Tunisia: First Group of Tunisian Nationals to Be Repatriated From Ukraine Early On Tuesday

Tunis/Tunisia — A first group of Tunisian nationals who were evacuated from Ukraine through Roman border crossing points and taken all the way to Bucharest airport, will be repatriated early on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad announced on Monday evening.

This flight operated by the National Air Force, is the first to be served through an air bridge ordered by the President of the Republic to ensure the repatriation of the Tunisian community members in Ukraine, a Foreign Ministry press release specified.

The repatriation flights will resume in the coming days, the ministry added, calling on all Tunisian nationals in Ukraine seeking to return to Tunisia to immediately contact Tunisia's embassies in Bucharest and Warsaw to be registered on the repatriation lists.