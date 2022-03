Tunis/Tunisia — Four COVID-19 deaths and 476 infections were logged on February 27 from 2,797 tests (17.02% positivity rate), taking the caseload to 998,230 and death toll to 27,784, the Health Ministry said.

The number of recoveries rose by 3,056, hitting 950,873.

10 new hospitalisations in public and private healthcare facilities took the total to 961. This includes 200 patients in intensive care and 51 under life support.