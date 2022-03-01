Tunisia: Covid-19 - Only 1,813 People Jabbed On Feb.28 Out of 102,210 Text Message Invites

Tunis/Tunisia — Only 1,813 people got COVID-19 jabs on February 28, out of 102,210 text message invites, the Health Ministry said on Monday evening.

Ministry's figures revealed that 773 people were administered the first shot out of 24,906 text message invites, 148 got the second shot (out of 1,370), 780 received the booster (out of 73,308) and 112 administered the travel shot (out of 2,625).

This took the overall number of fully vaccinated people to 6,331,265, including 4,660,039 who got two shots and 1,671,226 who received only one shot as the vaccine requires a single dose or they have already been infected before, the ministry specified.

12,993,306 jabs have been given so far. These include 7,160,078 first shots, 4,660,039 second shots, 1,141,682 boosters and 31,507 travel shots, the ministry added.