Tunisia: Covid-19 - Only 1,813 People Jabbed On Feb.28 Out of 102,210 Text Message Invites

1 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Only 1,813 people got COVID-19 jabs on February 28, out of 102,210 text message invites, the Health Ministry said on Monday evening.

Ministry's figures revealed that 773 people were administered the first shot out of 24,906 text message invites, 148 got the second shot (out of 1,370), 780 received the booster (out of 73,308) and 112 administered the travel shot (out of 2,625).

This took the overall number of fully vaccinated people to 6,331,265, including 4,660,039 who got two shots and 1,671,226 who received only one shot as the vaccine requires a single dose or they have already been infected before, the ministry specified.

12,993,306 jabs have been given so far. These include 7,160,078 first shots, 4,660,039 second shots, 1,141,682 boosters and 31,507 travel shots, the ministry added.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X