Nigeria: PRP Candidate Rejects Plateau House of Reps Bye-Election Outcome

The candidate of the People's Redemption Party (PRP), Muhammad Alkali, has rejected the result of the bye-election for the Bassa/Jos-North federal constituency, saying his victory was "subverted" .

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Musa Ovia, winner of the bye-election, which held on Saturday.

According to the returning officer for the election, Yinka Oyerinde, the PDP candidate polled 40,343 votes to beat Mr Alkali, who polled 37,757 votes, and Joseph Aku of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 26,111 votes.

But Mr Alkali told reporters on Monday in Jos, the state capital, that he won the election by a wide margin of the lawful votes cast.

He said he would challenge the result declared by INEC at the election petition tribunal.

"We have enough evidence to prove that in some electoral wards and many polling units over-voting took place.

"It is evidently clear that manual accreditation was made in some places, in others even the manual accreditation was not made. Rather ballot stuffing was made in favour of the PDP candidate," he alleged.

"According to INEC's election guideline, where there is no Bimodal Voter Accreditation Device, BVAD, no election will hold.

"In this light, we have widely consulted and the majority of the constituents have suggested that we seek redress in the most lawful manner and we have concluded plans to challenge the return of the PDP candidate at the election tribunal.

"I am strongly appealing to our supporters to remain calm, be peaceful and continue to be prayerful as we get prepared to reclaim our mandate," he stressed.

The bye-election was to fill the vacant seat created as a result of the death of its occupant, Haruna Maitala, on April 2, 2021, in a motor accident along Abuja-Jos road.