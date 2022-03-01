Kenya's Exports to Hit Over Sh1 Trillion By 2030

Nairobi — Kenya's exports are projected to grow by $10.2billion(over Sh1.1 trillion) by 2030, new research by Standard Chartered has revealed.

The research further projects that global exports will grow by 70 per cent from $17.4tn to $29.7tn over the next decade with Kenya being a key driver.

The report reveals 13 markets that will drive much of this growth, identifies major corridors, and five trends shaping the future of global trade.

"Pakistan will be the fastest-growing export corridor for Kenya, set to grow at an average annual rate of 10.7 per cent," the report noted.

Uganda and the USA are expected to continue being the leading export corridors for Kenya, accounting for 11 per cent and 9 per cent of total exports in 2030, respectively.

"The predicted doubling of global trade offers strong evidence that globalization is still working, despite recent dislocation. In addition to the growth of intra-regional trade pathways, the corridors of the future will still cut across continents," said Makabelo Malumane, Head Transaction Banking Standard Chartered.

Further, Asia, Africa and the Middle East are expected to see a ramp-up in investment flows, with 82 per cent of respondents saying they are considering new production locations in these regions in the next five to 10 years.

The research also found a significant trend towards the adoption of sustainable trade practices in response to climate concerns and a rising wave of conscious consumerism.

However, while almost 90 per cent of corporate leaders acknowledged the need to implement these practices across their supply chains, only 34 per cent ranked it as a 'top three' priority for execution over the next five to 10 years.

"Against this backdrop, we continue to focus on making globalisation work for more markets and businesses, ranging from micro to multinational, and drive a more sustainable and inclusive model for global trade. This includes growing our range of sustainable finance solutions to help our corporate clients implement sustainable and fair-trade practices across their supply chains," said Malumane.

The report, commissioned by Standard Chartered and prepared by PwC, is based on an analysis of historical trade data and projections until 2030, as well as insights from a survey of more than 500 C-suite and senior leaders in global companies.