Kisumu — A manhunt has been launched following the escape of two prisoners from the Kisumu Women's Prison on Sunday.

According to Kisumu County Police commander Richard Ngeno, the prisoners escaped at about 4.00pm.

He however did not share the circumstances under which the escape took place.

Ngeno stated that the search is on to apprehend the two capital offenders.

The two, one hailing from Nyakach while the other from Matayos in Busia County were awaiting sentencing soon.