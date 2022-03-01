Uganda: Teachers in Refugee Districts Demand Improved Welfare

Teachers operating in refugee-hosting districts in the West Nile region have asked the government to improve their welfare in both monetary and non-monetary aspects.

Speaking on behalf of the teachers, the headteacher of Yoyo SS in Yumbe, Hampton Drani Alokore, said better welfare is key in enhancing the motivation and productivity of teachers in classrooms, thus leading to improved learning outcomes.

"The West Nile hosts many refugees that have been affected by trauma due to wars in their countries. The Covid-19 and two years of lockdown have added salt to the injury. How do you expect teachers who are not well-motivated to attend to learners who are traumatized adults but in lower classes, married, lost relatives and spouses, and to some extent, some are ex-soldiers?" Alokore asked.

He added: "We have teachers with master's degrees teaching in primary and secondary schools but receive peanuts of a grade three teacher's salary from the government. Some teachers cannot even educate their children at university level yet they upgraded in return for better pay."

Alokore raised the concerns of fellow teachers at the ceremony to pass out teachers that underwent three months of Continuous Professional Development (CPD) held at the National Teacher's College, Muni in Arua district on Friday.

At the ceremony, at least 67 teachers drawn from 12 secondary schools in refugee settlements and host communities were equipped in modules of pedagogy, psychological support, life skills, and ICT.

All the teachers were selected from refugee settlements of Bidi Bidi, Imvepi, Pagirinya, Olwa 1&2, Ayilo 1&2, and Nyumanzi in Adjumani, Terego, and Yumbe districts. The training aimed at developing the capacity of secondary school teachers to effectively deliver quality education in the displacement-affected communities.

Alokore commended the Inter-Governmental Authority for Development (IGAD) with funding from the GIZ for retooling teachers but reiterated that the skills will be put to better use with an improved teaching environment.

"Being taught is one thing and putting knowledge into practice is yet another task. We are glad that we received ICT skills but power must be installed in our schools by the government. For instance, if gadgets like computers are procured and there's no power source to maintain them, they will be white elephants in schools," Alokore said.

Additionally, the schools are also grappling with overcrowded classrooms, inadequate furniture, lack of staff accommodation, hefty transport costs to schools, among others. The state minister for primary education, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, who presided over the event pledged government support towards motivating teachers.

"There's always a start for anything. So, the start is to equip the teachers with the knowledge and the next phase as the government is to ensure that we equip the schools with the necessary ICT, improve their welfare and continuously identify their challenges because all learners, whether refugees or not, deserve quality education," Kaducu said.

To ensure uniformity in service delivery, she added that the training program will be scaled up across the country in a phased manner to benefit both teachers in public and private schools.

Following this training, it is now upon the ministries of education in all the pilot countries to monitor and evaluate how teachers are operating in their respective schools. This will be in addition to a comprehensive regional and evaluation framework where the IGAD Secretariat in Djibouti will send experts to follow up on each of the teachers.

WHY CPDs?

In 2021, the ministry of Education and IGAD commissioned research that identified gaps in education in refugee-hosting districts. Out of the eight IGAD member states, a pilot project to retool teachers was launched in Uganda, Ethiopia, and Sudan.

The program coordinator for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation at the IGAD, Dr Kebede Tsegaye, said the training in Uganda coincided with the implementation of the new National Teacher Policy (NTP).

"We have come at the right time but we could have even come much earlier. The most important thing now is that we have identified teaching as an important profession with a teacher at the forefront," Tsegaye said.

Commenting on teachers' welfare, Tsegaye urged heads of states under IGAD to focus on what is important to national transformation.

"The transformation starts with the quality of education and skills that people have attained. All the skills can be passed on to learners by teachers when they are well motivated to work. We are appealing to all member states to invest in education, skills, innovation, and technology that will transform our region," he said.

The new NTP policy requires all teachers to keep up-to-date with new knowledge, skills, and teaching practices through CPDs that shall be approved by the National Teacher's Council (NTC). Attendance, participation, and other conditions relating to CPDs are key pre-requisites for one to periodically renew their practicing certificate as teachers every two years by the NTC.

The policy further highlights that the CPDs shall be conducted during weekends and holidays to avoid teachers missing lessons on the pretext of attending CPD courses. Meanwhile, the training of the second batch of 100 teachers and headteachers (65 male and 35 female) in Uganda is expected to start in the first week of March 2022.