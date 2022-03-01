Tanzania: Seven Die, 14 Injured After Being Struck By Lightning

28 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame

Nkasi — Seven residents of Nkasi District in Rukwa Region died on the spot and another 14 were injured after being struck by lightning on Saturday.

The victims were working on a farm field as casual labourers in Milundikwa Village at Nkandasi Ward.

The lightning strike also killed six cows that were grazing.

The Rukwa Regional Police Commander, William Mwampaghale confirmed the lightning incident.

RPC Mwampaghale said two people who were killed are from Ntendo Village in Sumbawanga Municipality but could not be identified.

According to RPC all 14 wounded patients were rushed to Luwa - JKT Health facility at Nkendo Ward in Sumbawanga Municipality.

The five dead persons were identified as Yusuph Mbalamwezi (24), Leonard Francisiko Wayomba (21), Fadhiri Wayomba (24) Shukuru Mutayagwa (28) and Abinet Kazumba (8)

Injured persons are Veronica Saanane (27), Fobi Mbonile (28) Solostina Sokoni (39), Edina Noel (39) Getruda Mwananjela (34) Tatu Miyula (10) Teddy Wazamani (37), Mary Kauzeni (18) Daniel Kamilembe (19) and Lenatha Chakula (51)

Others on the list are Magreth Xavery (40), Retisiya Fataki (38) and, Veronica Swaila (27).

Nkandasi Ward Executive Officer (WEO) Mr Given Kisantola said on that material day all 21 people were busy working on a farm field as casual labourers at Milundikwa village when the incident occurred.

"When it started to rain all 21 people were busy planting beans at the farm...They took refuge into the farm hut and suddenly lightning struck them," noted WEO.

