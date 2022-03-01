Tanzania: Zanzibar Push for Modern Fishing

28 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Plans are underway to provide modern boats to fishermen in the Isle's that will help increase their fishing capacity from one kilogram to a tonne thereby boosting the blue economy, Zanzibar President Dr. Hussein Mwinyi announced on Monday.

He revealed that the new support will be released anytime soon to facilitate fishermen conduct their activities effectively.

"These boats will have GPS, fish finder, not like the old ones where you have to guess a place to fish," President Mwinyi said.

Dr Mwinyi said his government is in talks with investors as well as the State owned company, Zanzibar Fisheries Company (ZAFICO) to build a factory to preserve the sea-products.

