Congo-Kinshasa: Attack In Beni Region Leaves Trail of Death and Destruction

The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) has said that suspected forces from the rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) launched an attack in Watalinga.

The provisional report shows twenty civilians killed and several houses burned in the locality of Kikura, Banyangala and Ruwenzori areas in Beni.

Local sources has said that residents have fled towards Nobili and Kamango.

Civil society groups in the Watalinga chiefdom, as well as human rights organisations, say the incursion by alleged ADF members, occurred late at night.

Sources told Radio Okapi on February 28, 2022 that twenty bodies were found but that the number could increase because the search is still ongoing.

Civil society groups are reporting that people have fled their homes, some taking refuge in Kikura. Some residents are said to be confined around the Mulighi primary school, which has been abandoned since the resurgence of Dane Nobili attacks, 3 kilometers from the attacked locality and others, in Kamango.

This has not yet been confirmed by the army. Local civil society groups have said that the attackers would still be in the region.

Translated from Radio Okapi by Allafrica's Michael Tantoh