Cameroon: Song - Kalla Partnership Renewed As Indomitable Lions Get New Staff

Cameroon's Football Federation president, Samuel Eto'o Fils, has appointed Rigobert Song Bahanag as head coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. The decision to name the 45-year old African Football legend as replacement of Portuguese Coach Antonio Conceicao who guided Cameroon to a third place finish at the 2021 TotalEnergies AFCON, was made public Monday, February 28, 2022.

"The Cameroon Football Federation informs the public and the football family about the end of it's contract with Antonio Conceicao. The future orientation of the national team necessitates a new orientation," a release from president Samuel Eto'o Fils' office stated, while a follow-up letter revealed the seven-man new staff.

Song who skippered Cameroon to the 2000 and 2002 AFCON successes will be assisted by former international, Simo Augustine as deputy coach. He is accompanied in the same role by Frenchman Sébastien Migné.

Raymond Kalla who played alongside Song in the heart of the Indomitable Lions defense for years, has been handed the role of team manager, while another ex-international Souleymanou Hamidou takes over as goalkeeper trainer. Fevre Raphaël and Baltaze David join the team as fitness coach and video analyst respectively.

Rigobert Song previously served as team manager of the Indomitable Lions, after which he was appointed coach of the Intermediate Lions. Before his appointment, he was in charge of Cameroon's Olympic team, from October 2018 alongside Simo and Kalla in the same roles.

Complete New Staff:

Head coach: Rigobert Song

Deputy coach: Sébastien Migné

Team Manager: Raymond Kalla

Second deputy coach: Augustine Simo

Goalkeepers Trainer: Souleymanou Hamidou

Fitness coach: Fevre Raphaël

Video Analyst: Baltaze David

Song who featured at four FIFA World Cups and seven Africa Cup of Nations tournament, will face his first challenge with the Indomitable Lions, when they clash against the Desert Foxes of Algeria in the final round of the FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The former West Ham United and Liverpool center-back had a glittering international career recording 137 caps for Cameroon.