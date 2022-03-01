Liberia: Civil Aviation Boss Kollie Urges Lofians to Unite for Development At Fomk Lofa County Launch￼

Voinjama — The Director General of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority, Chief Moses Y. Kollie, has urged Lofians (residents of Lofa County) to come together and work to achieve positive results to develop the county.

Chief Kollie, a native of Lofa's Salayea District, said unity is an important factor that influences a county's development in the economy, health, security, education, politics, and many more fields.

"In a county where the citizens are united, there will be no religious crisis because every citizen has esteemed respect for another's faith, there will be no discrimination because they all believe they are equal, there will be no ethnic crises because they all believe and agree to be and exist as one," Chief Kollie said.

"We all know about a popular quote that states "unity is strength" and there is also another famous adage that says "United we stand, divided we fall", so in order to succeed in whatever we do, we need to be united," he said.

A county that is united will be more relevant in politics than a county that isn't, this is because a united county speaks in a single voice following what the majority believe, while a non-united county doesn't have a single voice, every single citizen speaks for his/her own self, Chief Kollie said.

He also added that a county with a single voice will make the government know about the specific needs, and will also make the government to work because government fears majority, but disunity will tend to confuse the government and hence couldn't figure out what the county really needs.

"Nothing can be achieved without unity, for example: forming an NGO in a specific community that will gather resources from donors and distribute them to the needy, this can only be achieved where there is unity," he added.

"Helping a neighbor or relative with pieces of provisions and cash whenever he/she is in need, this will also help reduce poverty in a community and the county at large and it can only be achieved where there is unity."

"Using your influence as an eminent official in government to attract development to your county can only be done where there is unity.County unity can be seen as living together as one with zero respect for religion, tribe, societal status or place of birth."

Lofa was established from the former Western Province in 1964, under the Administration of President William V. S. Tubman. Since then, the county has produced three vice presidents, including Dr. Harry Fomba Moniba, under President Samuel Kanyon Doe; Amb. Joseph Nyumah. Boakai, under President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and even the current Vice President, Chief Jewel Howard-Taylor.

Though Howard-Taylor had represented the people of Bong County in the Senate, but record shows that her late father originated from Lofa County and settled in that part of the country.

Besides "the vice presidents blessing" Lofa was also named as "the Bread Basket of Liberia" in the 80s because of the fertility of the soil and agricultural productivity of our people.

In addition to the fertility of its soil and productivity of residents of the county, Lofa also pays host to one of the country's invaluable treasures--the Virgin Wologisi Mountain.

Chief Kollie urged Lofians to stop listening to politicians who preach divisive politics that is purely meant to create hatred in the hearts for one another and embrace messages of reconciliation, peace, unity and development.

Chief Kollie spoke recently at the formal induction and the expansion of the "Friends of Moses Kollie", a group championing the agenda of Chief Kollie.

The group was established in 2004 by a group of dedicated and disciplined citizens, with the aim of supporting Chief Kollie in whatever that is legally pleasing and acceptable.

Speaking on the theme "The Importance of Unity to the Holistic Development of Lofa County", Chief said though the group's humanitarian and developmental activities have impacted the county as a whole, over the years, "we must admit that our cells were not established everywhere. This is why we have decided to make ourselves visible everywhere by this occasion".

The program was graced by former House Speaker Alex Tyler, opinion leaders of various districts in the county, including superintendents, commissioners, paramount chiefs and members of the "Friends of Moses Kollie".

Serving as installing officer, Tyler urged members of the group to forge ahead in unity to ensure the aims and objectives of the group are realized in the county.

The program was also characterized by by endorsements by several groups of President George Weah's second term bid.